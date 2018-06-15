Contributory Pension Scheme: Pensioners Seek CSOs’ Intervention

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Rivers State Chapter has appealed to the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to come to the aid of its members over non-compliance with the provisions of the Contributory Pensions Scheme (CPS) by the three tiers of government.

Chairman of Rivers State NUP, Festus Abibo made the call while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

Abibo noted that the call became necessary following the failure of governments in the remittance of their part of the scheme.

He explained that according to the reviewed provisions of the scheme, which came into effect in June 2014, government was expected to contribute 12 percent while the employee contributes eight percent, “but governments at all levels have failed to contribute their part”.

Abibo observed that the failure on the part of government was the reason pensioners could not be paid their emoluments since 2012.

He stated that although the Federal Government had enacted the pension law, they still operate in default of their own law, which he stressed has resulted in impoverishing the senior citizens in the country.

The NUP leader stated that the decision to call on the civil society groups to help was predicated on the fact that they too would one day suffer the same fate if they keep quiet now.

According to him, “they have a pivotal role to play in defending the weak society and as the voice of the voiceless. They need to mobilise their vast membership to speak against this misnomer and stand united against the deliberate attempt by the political class to enshrine the rule of law and ensure that pensioners get their full rights after serving the state for as long as 35 years.

Tonye Nria-Dappa