Seplat, Nestle Lead On NSE

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained a positive sentiment yesterday with Seplat leading the gainers’ table, growing by N57.90 to close at N769 per share.

Nestle came second with a growth of N44.80 to close at N1,495, while

Mobil Oil appreciated by N8.70 to close at N183.

Dangote Cement added N3.20k to close at N239, while Cadbury grew by 50k to close at N13 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index closed higher, appreciating by 342.72 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 39,187.04 as against 38,844.32 points on Monday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N14.071 billion inched N117 billion to close at N14.188 trillion.

On the other hand, Guinness topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N2.75 to close at N97 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of 90k to close at N117.10, while NASCON shed 90k to close at N23.10 per share.

Flour Mills depreciated by 70k to close at N32.30, while Dangote Sugar decreased by 40k to close at N19.50 per share.

However, United Capital was the most active stock during the day, trading 82.66 million shares worth N262.66 million.

Dangote Sugar followed with an account of 56.89 million shares valued at N1.19 billion, while Africa Prudential Registrar traded 49.57 million shares worth N213.16 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 45.28 million shares worth N1.92 billion, while United Bank for Africa sold 13.57 million shares valued at N150.77 million.

Our source reports that a total of 341.48 million shares valued at N5.19 billion were traded by investors in 3,769 deals, a decrease of 43.39 per cent.

This was against a turnover of 603.17 million shares worth N3.89 billion traded in 3,832 deals.