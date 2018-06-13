RSG Tasks Committee On Land Recovery

The Rivers State Government has tasked the Adhoc Management Committee of Igbo Etche Housing Estate to embark on the recovery of lands and other properties allegedly sold by previous managements of the estate.

The charge was part of the terms of reference to the committee during its inauguration.

The government also charged them to come up with workable constitution for the estate, while a free and fair election be conducted in the area as soon as possible.

The permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Housing, Dr Anthony Nweyilobu who performed the inauguration ceremony told the committee to work towards improving the quality of lives of residents of the estate.

The permanent secretary who stated that the committee should see to the growth and development of the estate said the progress of the estate was now in the hands of the committee.

He also said the state government would soon roll out programmes to improve the conditions of the estate.

Dr. Nweyilobu said the committee had been found to discharge its assignment and stressed the need for residents to eschew all forms of bitterness and corporate with the committee to enable it succeeds.

Also speaking, chairman of the estate management committee, Mr Nathaniel Georgewill thanked the government for entrusting them with the management of the estate.

Mr Georgewill said the committee would operate within the ambit of its terms of reference and work to improve the sanitary conditions of the estate.

Other members are Alabo Dawari Dan Douglas, vice chairman, Chibe Joseph and Jacob Robert, Chief Jormui Nwamana, Mene Kobah James, Ebirieng Deresima secretary, Pastor Emmanuel Chinonso and Daniel Perebo.