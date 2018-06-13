Rivers United ’ll Recover Lost Points – Ogbugh

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt attacking midfielder, Emeka Ogbugh said that United will recover lost points at away matches.

He said that, playing draw against Kano Pillar at the Sani Abacha Stadium last Sunday was not the mindset of the team, adding that, after a draw with Sunshine Stars in Port Harcourt, United traveled to Kano in order to grab the three points against the team (Rivers Utd).

Ogbugh stated this, during a telephone interview with Tidesports saying that the draw against Kano Pillar was like a loss to united, because it was the match day 24 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano which the pride of Rivers State had promised to win.

“We were not happy because our team drew against Sunshine Stars in Port Harcourt our aim was to grab the three points at stake from Kano Pillars in order to make amend”, he said.

The attacking midfielder explained that united has dropped eight points at home this season adding that United will regain the lost pointed in their away matches after the break.

Rivers United has played 24 matches win nine, drew seven, loss 8, scored 22, goals conceived 22 with 34 points in nine position on the log.

According to him, after the world cup break United will play Enyimba of Aba adding that United are ready to grab the three maximum points against the home team.

Kiadum Edookor