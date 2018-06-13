Oncologist Charges Govt On HPV Screenings, Vaccinations

A Consultant Oncologist, Dr Ololade Kehinde yesterday, urged government at all levels to provide free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screenings and vaccinations in all health facilities across the country.

Kehinde, who is also a lecturer of Relation Biology and Radiotherapy, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, Lagos, who spoke with The Tide stated that more focus should be on free vaccinations to children of nine to13 years in the rural areas.

According to him, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and that there are different types of HPV and could cause health problems, including genital warts and cancers.

“The increase of cervical cancer is becoming alarming because almost all cases of cervical cancers are caused by HPV; HPV can be spread through oral, vaginal or anal sex.

“Nowadays, most young girls are exposed to sex either by rape or mutual consent which makes them sexually active and they can be infected with the virus”, he said

According to many studies and observations, 90 per cent of cervical cancer cases have suffered from HPV.

“Prevention of HPV at an early age is a first step to preventing cervical cancer in the future.

“It is often advised that HPV vaccine be given twice within a month, before an individual becomes sexually active; but people that are sexually active can still get the vaccine,’’ Kehinde said.

The expert also urged governments to subsidise the HPV vaccines, noting that they are expensive and most people could not afford it due to the nation’s economic challenges.

“This is why governments need to collaborate more with the international organisations in order to get more free HPV vaccines into the country”, he noted.

“Governments and health organisations still have to create more awareness on HPV, especially in the rural areas and market places, so that they can be enlightened and prevented from the disease.

“Parents also need to embrace HPV vaccines as preventive measures to reduce the death rate caused by the disease,’’ the oncologist said.