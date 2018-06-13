Motorists Lament Traffic Gridlock At Rumuokoro Roundabout

Motorists plying the Port Harcourt-Elele road have continued to express regrets over the heavy traffic gridlock at Rumuokoro roundabout occasioned by traders’ activities.

Some motorists who bared their minds on the issue at the weekend, noted that the only solution to the issue was to relocate the traders to a permanent site.

A high way driver, who only gave his name as Mr Onyenegbu, said that the situation had made business in the area stressful.

He pointed out that the hold-up could in most cases last over an hour, thereby telling negatively on business.

Onyenegbu, recalled how the road was free sometime last most when the slaughter market was shut down for days during the burial of a certain chief in the area.

He regretted that the traders had refused to consider other business operators in the axis, and said that such must be discouraged.

Also speaking, a female driver, Lemchi Sunday, suggested a fly-over bridge, if the traders must not be evicted from the area.

She was embittered that the traders had failed in their earlier promise to vacate the area when the government recently gave them a marching order concerning the place.

Sunday, further told The Tide that the traffic gridlock also caused lateness to work and other inconveniences as the situation was always difficult to beat.

Others, like Baba Adura, regretted that such development was in a major road linking the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to him, in emergency situations, the traffic grid in the area could prevent easy movement of rescue service providers.

But the traders have insisted that the bulk of the blame should be on the motorists who have abandoned the motor park and seen the road as the most suitable place to do their business.