Managing Depression Naturally

In this period of harsh economic realities, depression can be a common ailment in many homes. As more people get out of jobs and income shrinking, many individuals are bound to fall prey to depression.

Symptoms of depression include sadness, feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, poor concentration, disturbed eating, poor sleeping and bowel habits and inability to derive pleasure from normally pleasurable activities.

The truth however is that once in a while, we face depression as human beings, since life doesn’t always go the way we want.

Depression that would not go is a serious disorder and one is advised in such a situation to go and visit a medical doctor for treatment.

Contrarily, nature has provided us with many natural means of tackling minor depression and herbs are key in dealing with it.

One common herb to tackle depression is Ginger. As a popular herb, ginger has anti depressants constituents, gingerole that lifts one’s mood. Ginger has a long folk history of use for treating anxiety and depression.

Rosemary (Rosmarinus Officinalis) is a great mood lifter. The essential oil is favourite among herbalists. It contains a compound called cineole, which has been confirmed to be able to stimulate the central nervous system.

Ginseng is a very expensive herb and is good for handling anxiety. In people with depression, the herb helps improve their sense of well being. You might either use the capsules or standardised extracts.

Popular naturopath, Father Addo Auselm claims that Moringa is a mood lifter herb. Unpredictable mood swings is one of the symptoms of depression and Moringa, Oleifera can be helpful.

According to Father Adodo, Moringa has high protein and is a rich source of amino acid tryptophan. This chemical is a neurotransmitter that helps to produce a feel good sensation in the body.

Moringa is also rich in antioxidants and compounds that improve thyroid health, which makes it beneficial for maintaining high energy levels plus fighting fatique, depression, low lipido, mood swings and insomnia.

Turmeric is also good mood lifter according to herbalists. Also scientific study shows that there really are comforts foods