Institute Endorses Project Quality Management Plan

The Nigeria Institute of Builders (NIOB) has describe Project Quality Management Plan (PQMP) as one of the most essential documents prescribed by the National Building Code.

National President of the institute, Kenneth Nnabuife made this assertion at a one-day professional development worship organised by NIOB in Port Harcourt.

Nnabuife noted that PQMP is an essential ingredient of building production management, stressing that it plays a key role in the career of the professional builder.

He further said PQMP could also be used as an effective tool against quackery and interlopers.

According to him, “the importance of project quality management plan, as an essential tool for effective production management becomes more pronounced when judged against the prevalence of meddlesome quacks and interlopers in the building industry”.

He regretted the pains and losses occasioned by the frequent collapse of buildings, adding that such buildings did not have the fortune of having the professional inputs of builders.

Nnabuife charged his profession colleagues, saying, the building professional is such that demands that “builders must maintain and sustain their leading edge in ensuring that delivery processes and procedures are fully exposed to the due impacts of specified methodologies and the sacrosanct dynamics of good quality standards”.

He also said the importance of PQMP could be equated alongside construction programme, project health and safety plan to be prepared by a registered builder.

He commended the leadership of the Rivers chapter of the institute for organising the professional development workshop, which he said is a right step to take towards the enhancement of professional competence and project delivery effectiveness.

The NIOB national boss pointed out that human capacity development of members, responsive professional services delivery, relevant cross border engagement and publicity, as well as state chapter effectiveness are some essential key performance indicators for state chapter dynamism.

He urged participants to be serious with the workshop and avail themselves the benefits engendered in the workshop towards extending the frontiers of professional building practice “to the satisfaction of investing developers, for safety and security of man and to the glow and growth of a sustainable environment”. He expressed the hope that the outcome would precipitate positive mileage for the relevance of professional builders.

