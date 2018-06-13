Financial Autonomy’ll Strengthen Executive, Legislature Relationship – Lawmaker

A legislator in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Nelson Uduji says the financial autonomy granted state assemblies in the country will strengthen the relationship between executive and legislature.

Uduji, who is the member representing Awgu South in the assembly told newsmen in Enugu yesterday that the view was contrary to perception that it would create conflict between the two arms.

He said that lawmakers in the state had exhibited uncommon understanding with the executive arm in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the successes recorded by the Enugu State Assembly in the last three years were due to the unprecedented harmonious working relationship it has with the executive arm.

“The assent did not come to us as a surprise because our governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has always given us the freedom to operate without any form of interference or financial stagnation,” he said.

He said that the prevailing understanding between the two arms of government was driven by the background of the state governor as a former member of the National Assembly.

Uduji however, said that the law was the best thing to have happened to state assemblies that had no financial freedom.

The legislator, who is also the Assembly Chairman on Youth and Sports, said that the house had leveraged on the excellent synergy with the executive to uplift the standard of living of residents of the state.

Uduji said that the legislature remained a crucial arm of government that contributed to good governance through law making, oversight, allocation of resources and quality representation.

He applauded the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, principal officers of the house and members for their cooperation and team work throughout the three years of lawmaking.

Uduji promised that the last lap of the legislative functions in the current dispensation would also be discharged with the same vigour and understanding.