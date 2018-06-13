Enugu Connects 472 Communities To National Grid, Soon

The Enugu State Government has said that it would ensure that its 472 communities are connected to the national grid before the end of December, so as to boost the economy/business activities in rural areas.

The General Manager, Enugu State Rural Electrification Board (REB), Mr Simon Atigwe, who announced the plan while speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Monday, however, disclosed that 44 communities out of the 472 had not yet been connected.

According to him, the government has done the budgeting for the remaining 44 communities, while the rural electrification board would execute the project.

“The governor has approved 40 of the communities to be connected and the REB is in the field doing the job,” he said.

Atigwe promised to invite the governor for the inauguration of the 40 approved communities before the end of August this year.

He said that the state government had promised to approve the remaining four communities before the end of the third quarter of this year.

The general manager said that the essence was to ensure that every community in the state would celebrate 2018 Christmas with light.

Atigwe said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the dream of the governor was actualised with respect to infrastructural development and transformation of rural business though electrification.