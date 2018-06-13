Consumers Berate PHED Over Poor Power Supply

Epileptic power supply by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has continued to raise concern among electricity consumers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Some power consumers who spoke with The Tide last Monday in Port Harcourt, said it was about time the power company improved on its services.

A consumer who gave his names as Amos Igwe, said that his area had been in darkness for the past 14 days.

He said that between Rukpokwu and Igwuruta, PHED had not been fair in the area of power distribution.

Igwe noted that the poor power supply was responsible for business stagnation.

According to him, such developments do not prevent the company from sending outrageous bills to customers at the end of every month.

He maintained that until an option was provided by the government, the company would not improve on its services.

Another PHED customer, Iheanyi Wondi, lamented that Eneka and Elimgbu in Obi/Akpor Local Government had been without power for some time now.

He explained that in most cases, the total number of days the areas had no light was more than the days without power in the communities.

Wondi regretted that PHED had sworn to be insensitive about the people’s plight with respect to power supply.

The automobile mechanic, who expressed worries over the situation, said it would be difficult for any business outfit in the areas to record positive growth due to the epileptic power supply.

Also speaking, an opinion leader from Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Chief John Worlu, called for a radical move towards reviewing PHED’s activities in the state.

He lamented that the power company was only interested in profit maximisation without recourse to rate of power enjoyed by the people.

He was of the view that the company’s mode of operation was not in tandem with Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of achieving a new Rivers State.

He therefore called on the power company to adjust their system or backout, for entrance of new power companies.