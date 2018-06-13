Avoid Distractions, SWAN Tells NFF, Rohr

The Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has called on the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to avoid distractions and remain focused on the objective of delivering at the World Cup.
The call came following against recent statement credited to Rohr, alleging that some journalists were being induced by players’ agents to influence his team selection.
SWAN stated that, it disturbing for the technical adviser of Super Eagles to stir the hornet’s nest by making such allegation with the tendency of creating bad blood within the sporting press.
Kiadum Edookor