Army Commander Not Involved In Crude Oil Theft, Group Claims

A group, League of Civil Society Groups (CSOs), the umbrella body of over 280 CSOs from all over Nigeria, has reacted to reports in some national dallies by Coalition of Youth Leaders from the Niger Delta, under the auspices of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Council, alleging that the Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi was involved in shoddy crude oil deals in collaboration with multinationals.

The group’s President, Kamal Adefila and Secretary, Fisayo Olubayo made this known during a press conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the group, “It is rather ridiculous that such a claim would emanate from a group purporting to represent the interests of the people of the Niger Delta when the troops of Operation Delta Safe have been able to combat the menace of oil theft, significantly reducing it.

“The troops have conducted themselves with the highest levels of respect for host communities and maintained decorum and dignity in their assignment, which is unprecedented in military civil relations in Nigeria. To suggest that an organ of the military that has battled oil theft to a virtual standstill would be involved in oil theft is rather curious, begging the question of the motive of those responsible for such malicious lies.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has come up with the most robust plan of action on the Niger Delta, with the Vice President touring all communities in the troubled region to engage and come out with a people driven programme for development to engender lasting peace and sustainable environmental management. All well meaning Niger Deltans made valuable contributions to that process and all stakeholders would do well to continue to engage with government and its agencies toward rebuilding the region.