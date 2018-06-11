VC Lauds ITF Over Students’ Allowances

The Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele has commended the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for prompt payment of students, industrial allowances under the Student Industrial Working Experience Scheme (SIWES) especially as it affects the institution in recent times.

Ndimele made the commendation when he received in audience members of the Industrial Training Fund, directors and coordinators of SIWES in higher institutions in Rivers and Bayelsa States led by Mrs Amaka Iwunze, Area Manager, ITF, Rumuokwuta zone who paid him a courtesy visit in his office as part of the programmes of their zonal meeting held in the institution last Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented at the event by the Dean, Faculty of Humanities, Prof Adisa Folorunsho Ogunleke told the delegation that the management of the institution was happy on the renewed efforts put in place by the ITF’s present administration to ensure that students who participated in the industrial training get their payment as at when due.

According to him, such effort will encourage students and their supervisors to be more interested in the scheme, adding that the institution would continue to mobilise her students for the SIWES scheme.

He averred that the Industrial Training (IT) experience plays a very crucial role to bring total completeness among students adding that the scheme would prepare students to be self-reliant after graduation as well as give them the needed opportunity to compete favourably for job opportunities.

The vice chancellor while thanking the group for the choice of the university for the meeting described the institution as a fast growing university in the country.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the team and the Area Manager ITF, Rumuokwuta zone, Mrs. Amaka Iwunze said that the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) which is a Federal Government parastatal was created through Decree 47, October 7, 1971 as amended in 2011 with the responsibility to train sufficient indigenous manpower that will drive the economy of the country.

She disclosed that after 47 years of its establishment, the agency has effectively bridged the existing theoretical and practical gaps among students.

Also speaking, the acting Director and Coordinator of SIWES, IAUOE, Dr. Isaac Ogundu advocated for the establishment of structured training centres by institutions and organisations in order to make the students who participate in the scheme become more employable after their graduations.

Stories by Akujobi Amadi