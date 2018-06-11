RSG To Set Up Mobile Court For Street Traders

Rivers State Government is to set up a mobile court to try and prosecute street traders who have defied its order to vacate roads within the state.

Commissioner for Urban Development, Dr Reason Onya, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in his office last Wednesday, said the mobile court would put an end to the menace of street trading.

He further added that the state government had decided on the use of mobile court based on its research and interface with other states who applied the same measures with huge success.

Onya also warned groups that take rent from street traders not minding that they are obstructing the laws guiding urban development to stop or face the law.

“If we keep arresting and prosecuting these offenders that have refused to obey the 2003 Act that is governing urban development and the directives of the state government to keep off the state, it will help put an end to such practices”, he said.

He also noted that the court would not listen to any sentiments from anybody or group, because the plan is that they have to get off the street of Port Harcourt.

On the issue of burning of seized goods from street traders, the commissioner said his ministry’s action was in accordance with the provisions of the 2003 Act governing the Ministry of Urban Development.

Benice Iragunima