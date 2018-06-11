Rivers Weightlifters Begin Preparation For National Youth Games

Chief Coach of the Rivers State weightlifting Association, Aduche Ojadi has said his team has began preparations for the forthcoming 2018 National Youth Games scheduled to held from September 7-17 in Ilorin Kwara State.

Ojadi disclosed this over the weekend in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the association have some young athletes on ground who are ready to defend the state and also have what it takes to get the desired result.

“We have commenced preparation since September is around the corner Though school is session that is why intensive will begin August during vacation”, Ojadi said.

He noted that they (team) have started their part, saying that it was left for the state government to give ago ahead for camping before the games proper.

The head coach urged the athletes to be committed to their preparations and focus on the games to enable them compete favourably when the games finally gets underway.