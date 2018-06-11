Police Nab Suspected Car Thieves

The anti-robbery squad attached to the Eleme Divisional Police in Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in stealing cars in the Area.

The police also said it recovered caches of ammunition and other dangerous weapons from the armed robbery gang during the operation.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Eleme Division, who led a team of policemen to the operation superintendent of Police, Amos Taiwo disclosed this to The Tide in his office, Friday, on the recent break throughs by the Division. SP Taiwo gave the names of the two suspects as Ernest Monday, 28 from Benin, Edo State, Chukwura Uzor from Lagos State, adding that the police recovered three stolen carry cars from the armed robbery gang.

He disclosed that the three suspects were arrested on 5 June at 0012hrs following a tip off from members of the public while they were trying to change the plate numbers of the stolen vehicles.

According to him, one of the recovered vehicles has been handed over to the owner, Okirika Local Government Area of the State, while the three suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation department (SCID) on the orders of the state commissioner of police, cp Zaki Ahmed.

The DPO, Eleme, told The Tide that cultism and other crimes in the area had been brought to the barest minimum through the 24 hours surveillance of the police and the involvement of the community in the information gathering, in order to enable the security agencies cut crimes in the area.

The divisional police officer used the opportunity to thank the paramount ruler of Okorie community in the area, Appolos Chu, for his various support and assistance to the Division which according to him, had helped them fight crimes in the area.

When contacted on phone, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the arrest but said he was yet to receive full details of the matter.