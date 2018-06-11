PDP Chieftain Tasks Chairmanship Flagbearer On Team Work

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concludes its campaign for the June 16 local government elections, Director –General, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Hon Ken Nwabochi has urged the chairmanship candidate, Amb. Victor Ifeanyi Odili and his team of councilors to work together and ensure sustenance of the existing peace and security in the area.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after Amb. Odili received the flag as the PDP’s candidate for ONELGA, Nwabochi also urged the flagbearer to embark on projects that would positively impact the rural dwellers if elected.

The director-general said that with the existing peaceful atmosphere in ONELGA, the area would experience rapid development when the chairman in prospect, Odili and his team take over the mantle of leadership of the council.

According to him, Omoku, the headquarters of ONELGA will regain to its lost glory as a business hub and enjoined youths in the area not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs to destabilise the area, pointing out that the crowd that besieged the venue was a testimony of the fact that ONELGA is a home of PDP.

Earlier, the ONELGA chairmanship flag-bearer, Dmb. Odili had pledged that if voted into power, his administration would ensure quality service delivery that would take the area to greater height, adding that security and infrastructural development as well as youth empowerment would be given priority.

He said; “the people of ONELGA have no choice than to support a man, Governor Wike, who gave them sense of belonging, especially the peace being enjoyed today in the local government area. We all know how Omoku and its environs were in the recent past but now Wike has restored peace.”

Also speaking, the leader of Omoku Market Women, Mrs Patience Allen commended Governor Wike for the development strides of his administration, saying that he has left an indelible mark by giving women the opportunity to participate fully in the forthcoming local government elections.

Another woman leader, Hon Chibuzor Adiela who spoke through Mrs Elizabeth Obuto said that ONELGA women in politics had passed a vote of confidence on Governor Nyesom Wike for his unrelenting development strides within three years in office.

Shedie Okpara