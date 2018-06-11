‘Nigerians Must Obtain PVCs Now’

An elder statesman, Baba Jide Fashaken has appealed to Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote in credible persons that would help ameliorate the suffering of the masses and put Nigeria in its rightful place among the comity of nations.

Fashaken, who made the appeal in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said the president Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had failed the masses over unfulfilled promises.

He listed the growing unemployment rate, the Ogoni clean-up, the deplorable condition of the East-West road, the nonpayment of N5,000 monthly stipends to youths, increasing fuel prices, and lack of incentives to workers and pensioners as some areas where the federal government has failed, saying that Nigerians are not enjoying the envisaged democracy dividends.

He regretted the persistent Boko Haram insurgency and the herdsmen terror acts, pointing out that the federal government has failed to protect its citizens.

Collins Barasimeye