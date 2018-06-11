N200m Traders’ Loan: RSG Lists Conditions

The Rivers State Governments Committee on N200 million interest-free loan for traders and artisans says, only those with veritable businesses would be given opportunities to access the loan.

The committee also said that the loan would be given to only those with registered voter cards bearing units, wards and local government areas of the state.

A member of the loan disbursement committee set up by the state government, Barr. Emeh Glory Emeh, stated this told journalists in Port Harcourt while rising in defense of the state Commissioner for Special Duties over alleged misappropriation of the N200 million loan by some traders in the state.

Emeh, a Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and Stragegy, said that terms and conditions on how to disburse the loan have already been stated in the loan forms and that the state executive has approved the process to commence fully by the end of June, 2018.

“People interested in the loan scheme should focus on completing their documentation so as to access the loan.

“You are only to be qualified to access the loan when we commence it if you have a verifiable business, you are resident in Rivers State, either citizen, indigene, or non-indigene and you must be a registered voter because that is the only way we can appreciate that you actually live in Rivers State then you are qualified for the state loan”, Emeh explained.

The Special Adviser, however reacted to the allegation of misappropriation of N200 million insinuation by traders with serious warn ing to the insinuators to stop carrying fake rumour against their leaders.

Emeh, who debunked the allegation by some traders that the Commissioner for Special Duties and a member of the loan disbursement committee, Emeka Onowu has authenticated plan to embezzle the N200 million loan, described those peddling the rumour as detractors who should not be taken seriously.

He said that the loan scheme is not the affair of only one man but is being handled by the committee members incharge and regretted why some persons should carry such rumours against the commissioner.

The governor’s adviser said the loan disbursement would commence at the end of June as agreed by the committee.

Enoch Epelle