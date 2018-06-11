Legislator Inaugurates Environmental Clubs In Schools

As part of efforts to raise awareness and tackle the myriads of environmental challenges facing the society, a member of the House of Assembly representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni State Constituency, Hon Christian Ahiakwo has inaugurated environmental clubs in schools in the area.

Ahiakwo set up the clubs last week during activities to mark the World Environment Day held every June 5 worldwide.

Ahiakno who is the house committee chairman on environment said that the action would help educate and enlighten young school kids on the importance of protecting the environment.

The lawmaker described the environment as a major component of daily lives of everything, arguing that human beings must ensure that where they live is safe and sustainable.

Charging the students to ensure that they take responsibility of protecting and conserving the environment, the legislator reminded them that as members of the society, they should help spread the message of environmental protection in their homes and communities.

He identified deforestation and pollution as a major challenge to the environment in the Niger Delta and called for proper legislations that would help curb the menace posed by these problems.

On his part, a senior lecturer in the Rivers State University, Faculty of Law, Dr. Lucky Nwaoburu identified conservation of the environment as a leading factor in development.

Nwaoburu advised parents, teachers and students to imbibe the habit of protecting the environment from all kinds of degradation, such as deforestation and pollution.

Schools covered during the inauguration include CSS Obagi, CSS Obigwe, CSS Obobru, CSS Omoku, CSS Amah, CSS Erema, CSS Obite, GSS Akabuka, CSS Osiakpu and CSS Obiozimini.

Highlights of the event were the planting of trees by the lawmaker and distribution of tree seedlings to about 3,000 students.