Lawmakers Knock Manna

Activities at the Assembly last week began with a press chat by the House Committee Chairman on Information and Training, Hon. Sam Ogeh.

Ogeh’s media briefing stemmed from an alleged defection of the legislator representing Ahoada East Constituency I, Martins Manna a week ago. While stating that Manna has the right to defect and associate with any group, Ogeh asserted that the Ahoada born lawmaker has not informed the House officially of his action.

Dismissing claims made by Manna during his alleged defection as “baseless and unfounded”, Ogeh said they are a reflection of his imagination.

The lawmaker representing Emohua State Constituency also said contrary to Manna’s claim, the Assembly is not under intimidation and oppression by the executive, but has over the years acted independently through the various people oriented legislations it has passed.

In addition, he averred that the legislators are united and have faith in the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

Ogeh commended the House leadership under Rt. Hon. Ibani, whom he said has displayed focus and commitment in the conduct of legislative affairs in the state.

In a similar vein, lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency, Hon. Abinye Pepple has debunked claims that the Assembly is under intimidation of any sort.

Pepple in a chat with newsmen shortly after the end of the House’s 3rd session penultimate week stated that so far, the legislature has done well in delivering its mandate to the people of the state.

Asked of the relationship between the legislature and the executive, Pepple said it was “fantastic”, arguing that based on his view, there was no influence by the executive to manipulate proceedings in the House.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1 in the House, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo has inaugurated Environmental School Clubs in 12 secondary schools in the constituency even as he donated tree seedlings to over 3,000 students in the area, as part of activities to mark the World Environment Day 2018.

The schools, covered include, Community Secondary School, Obagi, CSS, Obigwe, Community Senior Secondary School, Obobru, CSS, Omoku, CSS Amah, CSS, Erema, CSS, Obite, GSS, Akabuka, CSS, Osiakpu and CSS, Obiozimini.

Ahiakwo, who is the House Committee Chairman on Environment, while inaugurating the clubs, charged the students to ensure that they take responsibility of protecting the environment, noting that as a small nucleus of the population, they should preach the message of sustaining the environment and educate other members of their communities.

The lawmaker believed that the exercise would tackle deforestation and other environmental challenges.