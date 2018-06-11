Kudos To Wike Over Projects

In the past two weeks, Nigerian heavy weights have continued to troop into Rivers State to commission one project or the other.

These top personalities cut across party platforms, tribe, religion and any major divide in the country.

The former Head of State, Gen Abdusalami Abubakar, erstwhile Governor of Delta State. Chief James Ibori. Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu Senate Minority Leader and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus amongst others , were in the state to individually commission various projects executed by Governor Wike.

Last week, Rivers State also played host to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, as well as the Speaker , House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara who came to commission the Abacha Road and the Woji- Elelenwo Dual Carriage Way and Bridge, respectively.

At the commissioning ceremony, each of the personalities had expressed delight at the huge projects especially at a period when economy of the nation is faced with recession.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe declared that Rivers people are lucky to be blessed with a governor as Wike, saying the Governor is a man committed to fulfill promises he made to the people.

Wike explained that the feat became possible because of his administration’s ability to prudently manage the available resources in the state and the great love he has for the people of the state who gave him their mandate to be their Governor and promised to continue to give them good governance and more people-oriented projects in return.

Wike, last Friday alerted, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) is inviting the contractors doing projects in the state over the authenticity of the numerous projects, suspecting that the projects are fake.

He also alleged that Federal Government has excluded Rivers State from the refund to States the money they used in executing Federal projects in the various state in spite of the fact that some of the projects he executed in Rivers State are their responsibilities.

Another major event in Government House last week was the investiture of Governor Wike as a Patron of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Charter.

The N I P R also honoured the governor with its Honorary Fellow Award.

The National President of the body, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, who performed the ceremony said the honor was in recognition of the massive infrastructural development being experienced in the state as a result of Wike’s good governance.

Chris Oluoh