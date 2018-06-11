Expert Wants Children To Imbibe Reading Culture

Renowned librarian in Rivers State, Mrs. Patricia Obire has stressed the need for both parents, teachers and the government to instill reading culture in children especially at their infant age.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday in an interview on the poor state of reading culture in modern society, Obire noted that reading was important and provides opportunity, stressing that it was fundamental to becoming successful in life.

Obire said that lack of reading was the major cause of upsurge of miracle centres, remarking that children should not only read to pass examination but to sustain it.

She maintained that lack of reading would not only prevent one from actualising his or her dreams by becoming better person in the future but also make a constructive argument.

The Delta State University-trained librarian said reading makes people broaden their horizon, pointing out the need to revive the reading culture among the people.

She further stated that reading as a life-long programme, ought to be sustained, explaining that the issue of miracle centres in the country was as a product of poor reading culture and called for concerted effort at fighting such centres.

She, however lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for various activities his government instituted at the Rivers State Library Board aimed at improving literacy awareness across schools, urging the governor not to relent in his oars.

Obire disclosed further that the National Readership Promotion Campaign which began 37 years ago was mainly to promote the widespread culture of reading across the states, adding that no state or country can attain significant development in all areas of human endeavor in the absence of qualitative reading culture.

The educationist described the theme as apt, considering the evolution, multiplicity and diversity of human knowledge which requires all to continually read for the acquisition of more knowledge for growth.

On reading as: life-long business, Mrs. Obire described it as, “vical to our becoming better informed, having better understanding of ourselves and others as thoughtful constructive contributors to a democratic cohesive society.”

Bethel Toby &Abigail Stowe