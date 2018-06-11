Expert Seeks Legislation To Check Dumping Of Plastic Wastes

The Chancellor of the Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON), Sir Benson Abu has called for a legislative framework to end the indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes in the country.

Abu said this in a lecture at the 2018 seminar of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, Rivers/Bayelsa chapter in Port Harcourt.

The seminar had as its theme: “Recycling of Plastic Waste for Wealth Creation and Sustainable Environment.”

Abu, who also called for the inclusion of Waste Management into the curriculum of educational institutions in the country said that the recycling of wastes owes a brighter prospects for the future of the Nigerian economy.

He pointed out that because of the global nature of waste management business, the government should work out modalities for the involvement of Nigerian youths.

Also speaking, Mr. Keluo Chukwuogo described the indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes into the environment as a time bomb waiting to explode, adding that both plastic and other wastes not only pollute the environment but also underground water.

He also said that plastic waste poisons the ecosystem, stressing that efforts must be made to put inplace processes that will lead to the recycling of plastic wastes in the country.

In another development, an environmentalist, Sir Benson Abu has said that it takes over 400 years for plastic waste to decompose, warning against excess dependence on plastics.

Abu, Chancellor, Rivers Chapter, Waste Management Society of Nigeria made the assertion in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt to mark World Environment Day 2018.

Abu said there was need for a quick shift or reduced use of plastics and urged government at all levels to adopt recycling strategy.

He said that plastic waste management had become a global problem that called for action which, according to him, formed this year’s World Environment Day theme: “Beating Plastic Pollution”.

“Almost everything around us is packaged in plastics, the eatery, laundry, beverage, electronics, drinks and others are all packaged in plastics whose end products are waste either buried in the soil or littered on water bodies.

“These plastic wastes because they are non-biodegradable occupy our water bodies destroying aquatic animals, plants and humans.

“If use of plastics is not greatly reduced, plastic waste will eventually constitute a problem to humans in the future since it takes over 400 years for it to complete decomposition process.

“That means a whole lot of chemical and space problem to plants and animals,” he said.

Abu urged the government to ensure policies that would regulate waste management to encourage sorting from primary dump sites and enhance easy assemblage of plastic waste for onward conveyance to specified dump sites.

He appealed to town planners to set aside special dump sites for plastic waste to enable waste collectors assemble only plastic wastes on such sites.

The environment expert also enjoined government to partner with the private sector to invest in waste recycling as this, according to him, is a capital intensive venture.

He said that revenue, employment generation and a robust environment preservation strategy were some of the key benefits in wastes recycling enterprise.

Meanwhile, some residents in parts of Port Harcourt have condemned incessant burning of tyres near river banks

Some residents of Elechi Beach, Diobu area of Port Harcourt urged the government to monitor waste management processes by companies and vulcanisers in the state.

Mr Ema Jude, a civil servant and resident of Mile 2 area, said residents were being subjected to unhealthy gas emissions from burning of tyres.

“The government should ensure an end to this poisonous gas emissions from burning of tyres and other non-biodegradable and chemical waste by companies in this area.”

standards.

“This poisonous emissions also depletes the ozone layer which is a major cause of global warming and climate change,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Government has in a statement to commemorate the 2018 World Environment Day, promised to pay more attention to the environment.