Ex-RVHA Speaker Bags Award

A former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), Rt Hon Claudius Enengesi has been conferred with the prestigious Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, (DSSRS) by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Enengesi was honoured alongside other distinguished Rivers personalities as part of activities to mark the third anniversary of the Wike administration in Rivers State.

Conferring the award on the former Speaker, Governor Wike said the honour was in recognition of his enormous contributions to the promotion of democracy in Rivers State through his diligent service as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

In his response, Enengesi, who hails from Bayelsa State, commended Wike for his exemplary leadership and developmental strides which he said have transformed Rivers State.

He also expressed appreciation to the state governor for finding him deserving of the honour, and urged him to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

It would be recalled that Enengesi presided over the Rivers State House of Assembly as Speaker in the old River State.

