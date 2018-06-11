Convert Sinners Through Christ’s Virtues, Cleric Tells Believers

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has said that part of sacrifices by pastors to better the lots of the less privileged in the society is the conversion of sinners through the exemplary virtues of Christ.

Chinyere stressed that through such life-changing virtues, OPM has done many charitable works, including rehabilitation of militants, cultists, armed robbers and kidnappers, prostitutes, orphans, widows, widowers, the down-trodden and prisoners, among others, in order to give them a new lease of life in Christ.

Speaking during the renaming and dedication of OPM Free Restaurant as Miss Leah Sharibu Free Restaurant in Rumuagholu, in Port Harcourt, last Friday, the cleric expressed joy that such a little girl could refuse to renounce her faith in Christ despite the dangerous circumstances wrought by the heinous activities of the violent Islamic extremists.

The Tide reports that Leah is the only Dapchi schoolgirl, among 110 others, abducted by Boko Haram this year in Yobe State, who is still being held against her will on the trumped up excuse that she refused to renounce her faith in Christ, and convert to Islam.

The general overseer noted that Leah’s steadfastness was an indication that when Christ comes, He would still find sincere and faithful servants on earth, and urged all servants of God to breed more Leahs in their churches by empowering the brethren with physical and spiritual foods.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana