Conmen Hack Rivers SSG’s Facebook Account …Defraud Victims Through Fake Contracts, Employment Slots

The Rivers State Government has raised an alarm over suspected hacking of the Facebook account of the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani, by criminal elements, who have taken advantage of such access to misrepresent the office of the SSG and, defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement signed on behalf of the SSG by his Information Officer, Idanye Oruigoni, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, warned the public to beware of any attempts by unknown persons, masquerading as agents or proxies of secretary to the state government, to defraud them through the solicitation of non-existent contracts or employment opportunities from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Rivers State Government or private sector players in the state.

It warned Rivers people and others resident in the state to be wary of attempts by fraudsters to lure them into negotiating or advancing any money in lieu of fake contracts or paying anybody to secure employment opportunities in any MDA and company in the state, saying that the state government has transparent means of conducting or transacting its businesses as part of the policy of the NEW Rivers Vision agenda of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

The statement read: “It has come to the notice of the Secretary to the State Government that his Facebook account has been hacked into by criminal elements in our midst who have denigrated to mischievously use his name to solicit for contracts and employment opportunities.

“Let it be made clear that at no time has the office or person of the Secretary to the State Government authorised any person, group of persons, their agents or their likes, to place adverts for contracts or to seek employment opportunities using the insignia of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“The general public should, therefore, be wary of such conmen and their dubious acts, while those engaged in such nefarious activities are hereby warned to desist, forthwith”, the statement concluded.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana