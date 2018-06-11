Community Decries Degradation Of Environment

Bomu community in Gokana Local Governemnt Area of Rivers State says, despite its enormous contributions to the economy of the country, its land still remains devasted by oil pollution.

The community which said this in a memorial service in honour of three of its sons killed during the Ogoni crisis, said that its lands and waters can no longer support fishing and farming.

The acting paramount ruler of the community, Chief Nyiedha Nledi Masikpo said that the community and the rest of the Ogoni communities are groaning under environmental disaster.

“Ogoniland once a land that supported productive farming, fishing and related activities now wallows in toxic mud.

Chief Nasikpo, who is also the chairman of the Bomu Governing Council, also decried the absence of NDDC projects as well as that of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) in the community.

He said that the service was to remember the good deeds and sacrifices of these our great fathers and sons in the course of the Ogoni struggle.

Also speaking, Prof. Professor Livinus Firi of Best People Assembly, Port Harcourt said that the three Bomu Martyrs lived lives worthy of emulation, hence, their remembrance.

The cleric, whose sermon was titled: Born To Make Impact” said that Late Chief Theophillus Bariziga Oruge, Late Chief Samuel Ntete Orage and Late Comrade Paul Baribeela Levuva used their positions to advance the cause of not only Bomu or Ogoni, but the entire Niger Delta.

The man of God said that people must desist from using their positions to destroyed their communities as God sent everyone to the earth for a reason.

The President, Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People(MOSOP), Legborsi Pyagbara, who was at the service said that, the pollution of Bomu environment will be looked into.