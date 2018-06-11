Akpor People Drum Support For Wike

The people of Akpor Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area have vowed to mobilize massive support for Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to reurn for second term in office come 2019.

The position of Akpor people was declared during a sensitization rally organized by the Akpor consultative Assembly ahead of the June 16 Local Government elections and the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Speaking during the rally the President General of the Akpor Consultative Assembly, Hanny Woko, said the rally was intended to mobilise the people of Akpor Kingdom on the need to participate actively in all elections in the state.

Insisting that the people were critical stakeholders in Local Government administration, he urged the leadership of the Consultative Assembly in the Kingdom to mobilize all eligible voters to participate in the elections.

The President General re-affirmed the unflinching support of the people of Akpor to the Wike administration for its numerous people-oriented projects in the area.

“Before now, Akpor Kingdom was cut off from its neighbours as a result of bad roads. Today Governor Wike has wiped away the tears of the people by constructing good roads, in addition to other numerous projects executed in the area”, he stated.

Woko stated that the only way the Akpor people can appreciate Wike for his gesture is to vote massively for him in the 2019 governorship election.

In his response, the member representing Obio/Akpor in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Okey Chinda commended the Akpor consultative assembly for their vision and assured Wike of the massive support of Akpor people.

Taneh Beemene