2019: FG Plots To Frame Me Up, Wike Raises Fresh Alarm …Says EFCC Inviting Contractors To Probe Projects …Fakorede’s Orderly, SARS Operative Nabbed For Armed Robbery

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has alerted Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has contacted a Lebanese who has been directed to claim that he received money from him (Rivers State governor) to procure arms for the 2019 elections.

The governor has also alerted Nigerians on the arrest of the orderly of Rivers State Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, ACP Akin Fakorede and another SARS operative for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of the Chairman, Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, yesterday, at the St. Thomas’ Anglican Church, Diobu, Wike said that the APC-led Federal Government has entered a devious mode where it believes that framing opponents would enhance its political fortunes.

Wike noted that initially, Nigerians thought he was playing politics until former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed details of how the desperate APC-led Federal Government plans to frame him up.

“The Federal Government has arranged with a Lebanese to say that I told him to buy arms for the purpose of the forthcoming elections.

“I am not close to any Lebanese, let alone giving money to anyone to buy arms for elections. We have dutifully served our people, and we don’t need to purchase arms for elections.

“If elections are held 20, 000 times, we will win because our projects have positively impacted the lives of our people”, Wike said.

The governor stated that the Federal Government was also planning to sponsor crisis in Rivers State ahead of the 2019 elections, for the state’s election to be postponed, stressing that the target was to use security agencies for rigging purposes.

“They plan to cause so much crises in the state so that Rivers election is held on a separate date. Their plot will fail. Rivers election will hold same day with that of other states,” the governor added.

Speaking further, Wike said that most of the kidnappings and armed robbery in Rivers State were masterminded by SARS operatives under the leadership of Fakorede.

He said that the arrest and detention of the SARS operatives prove their involvement in criminality against the people of the state.

The governor alleged that the Police Orderly of the Rivers State commander of SARS, Sergeant Ndubuisi Okoro, has been arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping while another member of the Rivers State SARS commander’s team; Sergeant Christopher Abakpa has also been arrested for the same crimes.

Wike said that he was alerting Nigerians because the Police High Command may likely sweep the matter under the carpet.

The governor said that the two SARS operatives run a kidnap and armed robbery gang of eight persons, alleging that the arrested policemen have already confessed to their crime.

He disclosed that the state government was in possession of the statements made by the arrested operatives who kidnapped one Mrs Eva.

On the thanksgiving service, the governor thanked God for preserving the life of Chief Azubuike Nmerukini.

Earlier, the Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, said that he was in church with his family to thank God for surviving a major surgery.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of the embattled All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has started inviting contractors executing projects in the state to inquire if the projects were real.

This is even as the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe has said that Rivers State was lucky to have a governor who was committed to transforming the state through the execution of pro-people projects.

Speaking during the commissioning of Sani Abacha Road in GRA, Phase 3, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike regretted that the EFCC and the failed APC-led Federal Government were working desperately to distract the Rivers State Government.

Wike said: “EFCC are now inviting our contractors to inquire if the projects we are executing are fake or real.

“Instead of encouraging us to continue with our good works, they are working desperately to distract us. EFCC should go to non-performing states.

“I want to tell our contractors that we are not afraid because we are doing the right thing for the people of Rivers State”, the governor said.

He explained that Rivers State was witnessing real development; hence the government was confident to invite prominent Nigerians with pedigree to inspect and commission key projects.

The governor urged the people to protect projects in their areas, warning that the state government would not tolerate street trading on newly constructed roads.

Wike said that the reconstructed Sani Abacha Road has created the right environment for businesses to thrive, and commended business owners along the route for supporting the contractor by supplying their workers food.

He urged workers in the state to continue to pay their taxes for the administration to deliver more projects for the people.

Commissioning the project, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe stated that he was happy that the state where he grew up was being transformed through prudent management of resources.

Achebe said: “This is home-coming for me. I am a stakeholder in this city. I have businesses here. I grew up in Abonnema as a young child.

“Rivers State is very lucky to have Governor Wike. In three years, the Rivers State governor has achieved a great deal of projects.”

He described Wike as a man who makes a promise and works assiduously to keep his promise, adding that the governor was also a man of passion and commitment.

The traditional ruler prayed God to keep the Rivers State governor so that he could leave distinct legacies for the people.

“Port Harcourt is so new. Port Harcourt has been renewed. This particular area was so swampy. I was offered a plot of land here for N1million, and I rejected it. Today, everything has changed around here”, Achebe said.

Also speaking, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Prince Noble Amadi said the road was impassable until Wike intervened with his magic touch.