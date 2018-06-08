Show Of Exotic Mansions: Timaya Squares Up With Peter Okoye

Timaya and Peter Okoye arguably have some of the coolest mansions in town. If you are conversant with the popular TV show, “MTV cribs which used to air back in early 2000, then you would at least have an understanding of how celebrities live in affluence.

Back home in Nigeria, we have a number of celebuties who have probably taken a cue from their counterparts in diaspora by buying magnificent mansions, celebrities like Peter Okoye and ragae dance hall King, Timaya are typical examples of celebrities who have palatial homes and are not keeping them away from the eyes of the public.

Apart from living in sprawling mansions, these guys have some of the most expensive cars in the country. A few months ago, Timaya who until recently lived a very private life, shared photos of his mansion and it got everybody talking.

A close look at the mansion from the exterior shows the property was carefully designed to the finest detail, it looks like paradise on earth. Even the sitting room for his kids can pass for the board room of an international company.

Timaya was one of the hosts at MTV Base’s celebrity living and he got to show his closet and men, his closet is so big that it can house a studio and mini apartment.

For Peter Okoye, the guy has always lived a very classy life style since fame hit him, so it wasn’t a surprise when Peter moved into a mansion after leaving Square Ville, once shared with his twin brother, Paul.

During one of MTV Base’s show, celebrity living episode, Peter got to show to the world his mansion and we were all in awe. From his massive living room to his kitchen which is all white and red, we got to see how stylish Peter is with his studio which also doubles as mini cinema. Guys, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P is indeed living the life.

It is one thing to become a celebrity and amass all the wealth, it is definitely another thing to be stylish and classy. We have in the last few years observed that Peter Okoye and Timaya are celebrities who are not just house- hold names, but also men with taste and flaunt flamboyant life styles.