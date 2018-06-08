Road Traffic Accidents Claim 1.2m Nigerians Annually -FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has disclosed that over 1.2million Nigerians die from road accidents annually, overtaking HIV/AIDS, Malaria, among other, as major harbingers of death in Africa’s most populous nation.

Speaking during the 2018 stakeholders’ roundtable with the theme: ‘Drivers’ Health and Road Safety: Taking Goal Zero Outside The Fence,’ organized by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Commission in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, the Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Zone 6, South-South, Assistant Corps Marshal Kingsley Agomoh also explained that road traffic injuries were among the leading 10 causes of deaths in both ‘lower-middle’ and ‘upper-middle’ income countries.

Agomoh stated that driving a vehicle on the road was an interesting, but complex task with severe safety consequences, particularly because of the huge number of death traps or bad spots on Nigerian roads.

He noted that “Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) have risen to become a global health problem due to inadequacies in policies and administrations in drivers’ engagements in road transportation activities.

Agomoh said that the problem was universal, but regretted that developing countries, especially in Sub-Sahara Africa were worst hit by the menace.

According to him, “26.6 per cent of road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 human population occurs in Africa”, while “24.1 per cent of global road traffic deaths per 100,000 human population is in Africa”.

Agomoh explained that, “the aggregate impacts of road safety neglects have resulted in huge loses to Nigeria’s economy, amounting to three per cent of annual Gross Domestic Products (GDP) with the effect being more visible as the economy expands”, insisting that “the country’s economy has lost $168,512,146.080 between 1960 and 2007, and $122,771,370.000 between 2007 and 2017,” (approximately N105,182,451,547.315)

He charged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other road transport operators to take ownership of their profession and ensure that they contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development of the nation.

Agomoh further charged the local government authorities and the law enforcement agencies, especially the police to ensure sanity at the various motor parks in the state with a view to ridding the society of illicit drugs and alcoholic drinks, which were the major causes of road accidents.

He further challenged other stakeholders to ensure that the public were enlightened on the best road safety standards and driving behaviours as well as enforce all relevant laws on traffic defaulters.

The FRSC commander said, “Enlightenment without enforcement is entertainment, so, we need to go a step further by ensuring more enforcement in order to save more lives.”

The Rivers Branch Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Ominiayebagha Kalango, said that the union would continue to sanction members found driving under the influence of substances.

Earlier while declaring the workshop open, SPDC’s General Manager, External Relations, Mr Igo Weli, said that the company was particularly worried on the spate of accidents that occur on the nation’s highways on a daily basis.

Weli said, many of the road accidents would have been avoided if drivers have the requisite skills and take seriously the safety of their passengers.

“In SPDC, health safety is a priority, in such that, it comes ahead of production of crude oil and other of our businesses. We believe that health is wealth.

“Today, our focus is on drivers’ health and road safety which is key element to maintaining sanity and reducing accidents on our roads.

“We are passionate about this because drivers move us and millions of Nigerians by road on a daily basis.” he said.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana