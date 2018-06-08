Rivers Utd Targets Points Against Pillars

The Captain of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Festus Austin has declared that they would do their best to ensure that they earn at least a point against Kano Pillars FC of Kano in their next match in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

He noted that Rivers United FC was unlucky to draw 0-0 to Sunshine Stars last Sunday and will strive to make amends against Pillars in Kano.

Austin stated this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that, the game against Sunshine Stars was a good one but a bad result which all the players are not happy about.

“We played well in the game, created chances to score goals, but we failed to score” he said.

It was the match day 23 of the NPFL in the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, where Sunshine Stars played a goal less draw against the pride of Rivers State.

He explained that it was possible that United will play continental match next season, adding that the players knew the task ahead of them.

The captain appealed to the fans and supporters of the club to be patient with the team adding that they were working hard to regain those lost points.

Kiadum Edookor