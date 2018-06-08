Phyno Emerges New Ambassador Of Life Lager Beer

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a Heneken company and Nigeria’s largest brewer as well as the leading South-East premium beer brand has unveiled music sensation, Phyno as the Brand Ambassador for the continental lager beer.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr Maria Franco Maggi, the marketing director of NB Plc said, “working with a great act like flavour and this new collaboration with Phyno, one of Nigeria’s most successful artistes and a proclus of Igbo community is further proof of life continental lager beer’s mission of effectively promoting Igbo highlife music beliefs, traditions and progressive cultural values”.

This deal, which was signed at the Nigeria Breweries Plc corporate head office in Lagos on 31st of May 2018, will see the new ambassador featuring in life continental beer advertising and marketing campaigns and will also make special appearances at events.

During the unveiling ceremony, Phyno said: “I am very happy to be part of this great development as life continental lager larger beer has always been a brand that shows great support for Igbo culture and values and it is something that I respect this brand for”. He further stressed they are the reasons I am here today and I am proud to now be their ambassador”.

Life continental beer pioneered regional brewing in Nigeria and has maintained leadership in the South-East region’s booming market for decades.