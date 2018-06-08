PH Cleaniness Excites Obuah

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed delight with the depth of neatness of areas visited early yesterday morning in continuation of his daily monitoring exercise of Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs.

The sole administrator said the exercise was designed to monitor compliance of service providers with his directive to live up to their responsibilities.

Obuah commended the service providers, especially those handling Aba Road through Eleme Junction, Ogale, Alesa; down to Ebubu, Alode to FOT Roundabout, and Onne, all in Eleme Local Government Area.

The RIWAMA sole administrator’s inspection visit also took him to Trailer Park Junction through Nonwa to Saakpenwa Mopol Barracks before returning to Aba Road where he inspected other adjoining roads and streets.

Impressed with what he saw, Obuah urged them to keep up the tempo while also appealing that they take their jobs seriously.

Obuah said the agency would sustain the daily monitoring exercise to keep the service providers on their toes.

He appealed to those living and doing business in the state to cooperate with service providers evacuating refuse on daily basis and ensure that wastes were disposed only at approved receptacles and at the stipulated time.

The sole administrator further stressed the need to desist from all manner of indiscriminate dumping of wastes at unapproved sites to help boost efforts of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government to keep the state clean and healthy.