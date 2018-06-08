Owerri Airport Prioritises Workers’ Welfare

The Airport Manager of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Mr Henry Efobi has said that his major priority as the airport manager is to motivate the staff in whatever way that is legitimate in the service of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Efobi who made this known in an interview with newsmen at the airport in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Tuesday, said the Owerri airport management had been undertaking training of staff, including in-house training since he assumed office for the purpose of manpower development.

He said that work at the cargo section of the airport which is being handled by the Imo State government, as part of promise of the present administration in the state, is going on well with additional seven buildings.

According to him, the state government is doing everything within its reach to ensure that the cargo section business activities are carried out.

On the relationship of the airport management and the Imo State government, Efobi said that they have been working together for the common good of the people.

“We hold meetings and sometimes, I visit the governor as well. Whenever I visit and he knows am there, he always responds positively. In such meetings, I do tell him what we need to do and he listens to me. The relationship has been very fantastic.

“The governor has done some things in terms of security. He has renovated the police station. He is doing very well with respect to the police.

“On the cargo terminal, he has made some steps. He came and we discussed. We told him our challenges, especially on the issue of communities encroaching into the airport premises, and he acted to stop that.

“He made the indigenes to understand that the existence of the airport is basically for their own good, and we on our part are not relenting, but doing our best”, he said.