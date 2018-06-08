NASS Takes Three Weeks Recess

The National Assembly yesterday adjourned plenary for three weeks to enable the lawmakers observe the Sallah celebration.

The lawmakers are to resume plenary on July 3rd.

This was announced by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the close of plenary in their respective chambers.

The senate before the adjournment also passed the 2010 Electoral Act amendment, after consideration and adoption of the report of its standing committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The committee, according to the senate’s decision, had separated the contentious clauses on election sequence from the amendment bill which President Buhari refused to ascent to on the grounds that only INEC is empowered by the 1999 Constitution to determine election sequence

Presenting the report yesterday, the chairman of the committee on INEC, Suleiman Nazif, said all the clauses which the committee presented to the senate for passage have been adopted and passed by the House of Representatives, urging the senate to concur.

Part of the clauses adopted by the senate was that INEC is forbidden to use manual voters register for accreditation where the card readers fail, rather the commission should suspend the election until the faulty card readers are replaced.

Recall that the lawmakers had in the initial Bill reordered the sequence of the election in which it placed the presidential polls for the 2019 general elections first before the governorship and parliamentary elections.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi