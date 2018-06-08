Maritime Expert Tasks NIMASA On Waterways’ Security

A renowned maritime expert in Rivers State, Mr. Waate Harry has charged the management of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to beef up security on Nigeria’s waterways.

He also said, that adequate security of the waterways would attract investors to the maritime industry and create employment.

Waate decried the spate of insecurity in the maritime sector and said that insecurity has forced investors to neighboring African Countries for investment.

He spoke to The Tide on the unhygienic nature of the Nigerian ports and called for immediate cleanliness of the area to attract investors.

Waate, who was a former caretaker committee chairman, CTC, Asan Torn local Government Area said improved security in the nation is ports would attract both local and foreign investors to the country.

He also blamed the spate of unemployment in the country to the problem of insecurity in our waterways.

According to him “ If our waterways are secure and safe, it will create employment and reduce criminalities and end the act of sea piracy.

He further noted that some foreign vessels no longer berth in some ports in the country due to incessant abduction of foreigners doing business in the port.

Waate appealed to NIMASA and the security agencies to assist in revamping security in the nation’s ports as to enhance productivity and encourage foreign vessels in the ports for business.

Chinedu Wosu