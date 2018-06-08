IPAC Advises Politicians On Democracy

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has advised politicians and public officers to guard against issues that are detrimental to the development of democracy in the country.

Chairman of the council in Yobe State, Alhaji Umar Kukuri gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Damaturu, yesterday.

Kukuri said that national issues should override personal interests in building Nigeria’s democracy.

“Nigeria has had 19 years of uninterrupted democratic governance; we cannot afford to derail this progress for personal cause.

“I think we should strive to join hands to add values to our growing democracy through good governance and service delivery instead of personal goals.

“The Nigerian populace should consider leaders with the interest of the nation as we approach another round of elections in 2019,” he said.

Kukuri, who is also Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP) in Yobe State, said: “the joy of any true democrat is to see democracy thrive with improvement in lives of the people.

“We will encourage government to provide services to the electorate and engage them in constructive criticism where necessary, to improve in service delivery.”.