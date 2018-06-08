ICT Product Manufacturing Firm Begins Operations In Edo

One of the manufacturers of Information Technology and Communication (ICT) products, Canon Technologies has commenced operations in Edo State for the distribution and marketing of its products.

The Tide source reports that the company is engaged in research and development of various technologies, like exposure, imaging, electro-photography, display and inkjet technologies.

The company would partner with Ro-Marong Nigeria Limited and De-Steward Resources Limited, both located in Benin, the Edo capital for marketing of the company’s product.

Sales Manager, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), Mr Fady Abi-Nader, during the inauguration of the company’s office in Benin on Wednesday, said that the company debuted in Africa in 2016.

Abi-Nader said Edo was the second state in the country to commence operations after Lagos State, adding that Nigeria was one of the focal countries in Africa.

He, however, noted that for the company to succeed in the continent, they had to succeed in Nigeria.

“We started in Lagos last year and now we are expanding to Edo, by next week we will be in Abuja, then Port-Harcourt, Kano among others,’’ he said.

Abi-Nader said that not less than 14 Nigerians were employed by the company in the last one and half years of its existence in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Bamidele Joseph, Group Managing Director, De-Steward Resources Limited, called on the state government to provide an enabling environment for Small, Medium Enterprises to thrive in the state.

Joseph also said that the government should look into the issues of multiple taxation, to encourage small businesses to grow.

He noted that if entrepreneurs and small business owners were not encouraged there was tendency that more jobless youths would go into crime.

He said, that De-Steward Resources limited decided to partner with Canon Technology because the products were reliable, tested and trusted.

Deborah Coker