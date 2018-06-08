FRSC Identifies Causes Of Road Crashes In Rivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has identified drivers’ bad attitudinal behaviours as a major causative factor responsible for road traffic crashed in the country.

This was contained in an address presented by the Rivers State Sector Commander, Imoh J. Etuk and read by his representative DCC Ahmed Hassan at the second quarter Town Hall Meeting of the corps held at Eleme, Rivers State recently.

According to him, road traffic crash is not an accident, it is caused by the action and inactions of drivers while driving on the road.

He said the vehicle and the road might be in good conditions, but if the driver is extremely careful and cautious, vehicle would be manoeuvered from its malfunctional states to a position of safety to avert fatal consequences.

The sector commander said the essence of the town-Hall-meeting was to focus on human element (the drivers) behaviours on road safety related matters with a view to proffer solutions on ways of tackling the scourge of road traffic crash with its attendant fatalities in the state, especially on the Eleme axis of the state.

Etuk, who stressed the importance of the town-hall meeting with theme: “Combating the menace of road Traffic Crashes. The need for attitudinal change”, tasked participants to see the forum as a better avenue to deliberate safety issues that would inform and prepare road users and motorists toward restoring sanity on the nation’s high ways in the state.

Also speaking, the zonal command officer, zone “6” Port Harcourt, represented by’ Mr Adi Zenku appealed for proper deliberation on key issues identified as major problem of the road safety in the Eleme axis of the state.

He called on drivers to be mindful of their mind-set before embarking on journey, saying that some road traffic crashes were caused by unstable states of mind of drivers and road users.

He also warned against use of phones while driving, saying that phone call while driving is a serious offence.

As a stakeholder in the meeting, the caretaker chairman of Elemes local government area Engr Godwin Abey Olo said 85 percent of drivers take alcoholic liquor before, after or while driving, attributed most accidents occurences on the road to emotional state of minds caused by the influence of alcohol on drivers.

He called for a severe punishment for the use of alcohol while driving as a measure to tackle the menace of road accident in the area.

The council boss also called for measures to checkmate corruption and bribery by some members of FRSC on the road, stressing that corrupt activities of some officers are worrisome.

He thanked the FRSC for it commitment to reduce road accidents, especially the Eleme axis of the Federal Road, and stated the council’s readiness to collaborate with the corps to reduce to the barest minimum the menace of road accident in the area.

Enoch Epelle