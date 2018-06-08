The 2018 Forbe’s Africa under 30 list is out and your favourite celebrities made the list of 90 young entrepreneurs across the continent.
Nigerians made up close to one third of the honourees. The list is divided into three: Creative Technology and Business.
According to Forbes, this list is meant to celebrate under-30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent
Congratulations to the Nigerians who made this list, for making Nigeria a beacon of hope to upcoming Nigerian youths who have dreams and aspirations to excel in the different sectors of the economy especially the creative side of it.
The honourees include: Davido, Wizkid, Falz, Yemi Alade, Beverly Naya and Sonia Irabor, among others from Nigeria, while other celebrities across Africa are Sarkodie, Nastyl, Cassper Nyovest, etc.
Forbe’s Africa Under- 30: Davido, Wizkid, Others Make List
