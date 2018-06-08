Court Jails Human Trafficker In Edo

An Edo State High Court has sentenced one Ehigie Richard to seven years imprisonment for trafficking people to Russia.

Richard was arraigned on a four- count charge of recruitment of a person by means of abuse, position of vulnerability and facilitation and exportation of persons for prostitution, contrary to various provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

He was said to have recruited one female victim identified as Miss X, and trafficked her to Russia where she was exploited.

A statement signed by Zonal Commander of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nduka Nwanwenne, said the victim was taken to the shrine, where an oath of secrecy was administered on her and asked to pay back the sum $55,000 for a period between six months and one year.

Nduka explained that the victim was warned not to run away or report her madam in Russia to the police; if failed to pay the money the oath would make her go mad.

He said the case against the accused was investigated with the collaboration of Joint Border Task Force (JBTF) – a multi-disciplinary crime fighting task force.

According to the statement, “On arrival in Russia, her phone and international passport were seized by her madam, Bridget, and her boyfriend, Kingsley. The madam allegedly opened a website for prostitutes for the victim, where her information and pictures were downloaded.

her madam went out to shop. She used the opportunity to run to one of her Russian friend, who took her to the Nigeria Embassy in Moscow, before she returned to Nigeria.