Contractor Completes Roofing Of PH Airport’s Terminal Building

At Least, The Contractor Handling The Construction Of The Arrival Terminal Building At The Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Inter Ban Construction Limited, has finally rounded off roofing of the building.

The development has come as a surprise to some people who thought that the roofing might extend up to September, while others who saw when the roofing began said the completion was delayed and belated.

The Tide on Tuesday, had observed that the entire building under construction has been completely roofed, giving the project a new look, while the block walling in most areas have gone up to the height of the roof.

Some airport users who spoke to The Tide on the development expressed mixed reactions on the level of completion of the building so far.

Alex Wordu, an airline ticketer at the airport opined that the rate of execution of the project was quite worrison, considering the position of Port Harcourt as the third after Lagos and Abuja, and that the project is yet to be delivered.

He, however, expressed hope that the coming general election in the country might compel the federal government to take more serious action that would make the contractor finish the job before the election, so as to have a point for campaigning.

On his part, Chief Nonye Eke, a car-hire operator at the airport expressed happiness that roofing had been done at the building, adding that nothing would have been done, if the roofing was not done just as it was abandoned over the years.

Eke, however, expressed hope that the entire building project, including the interiors might be completed before the last quarter of this year, given the new level of attention given to the project.

Meanwhile, the site manager of the construction company handling the project, Engr Moses Nweke had told The Tide that every materials needed for the completion of the job had been imported and are all at the store.

Nweke however explained that the reason for delay on the project was the problem of cash-flow to the firm, pointing out that the work is going at the pace of available fund.

He also expressed hope that the trend will change, and work would speed- up faster, as more cash is being accessed.

Corlins Walter