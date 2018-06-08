Commissioning Of Creek Road Excites Okrika People

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been lauded for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the State and prudent management of funds.

Briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Amanyanabo of Obumuton-Chiri in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Chief Darick Acheseomie said Wakirike people were excited at the construction, completion and commissioning of the Creek Road.

Chief Acheseomie said the renaming of the Creek Road after Dame Patience Jonathan, an illustrious daughter of Wakirike ethnic nationality and wife of the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan was an expression of Governor Wike’s love for Okrika people

According to him, “what made the Okrikans most happy was the reconstruction of former Creek Road, now Dame Patience Jonathan Street, which was in a deplorable condition and abandoned by the pervious administration.

“The people of Obumuton Chiri are indeed extremely happy for the reconstruction of all internal roads in old Port Harcourt township, most importantly former Creek road, now Patience Jonathan Street, Captain Amangala, Bishop Fubara, Bishop Johnson, Tourism Beach and former Daniel Oju Kalio road, now Dr Abiye Sekibo road, Bie Ama, Borikiri Chief Acheseomie said.

He explained delight that the significant role played by people of Obumuton Chiri during the 2015 general elections was not overlooked by governor Wike.

“It is worthy of note that we voted massively for governor Nyesom Wike in 2015 general elections that enthroned him as the governor of Rivers State and we will definitely do same in 2019.

“We are not unaware of this, and for this reason, the governor equally did not forget us in his widely infrastructural development in the State”, he stated.

Tonye Orabere