Cleric Cautions Rivers Residents On Plastics Usage

Residents of Rivers State have been urged to embrace the campaign on reduction of plastic usage in the environment.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on this year’s World Environment Day celebration, Bishop of Opobo/Ogoni Diocese of First African Church Mission (FACM) world-wide, Rev. Emmanuel Accra-Jaja, decribed the menace of plastics in the environment, stressing that it blocks the drainages, causes flood, destroys acquatic animals among other things.

Jaja reiterated the need for Rivers people and residents to contribute their quota in ensuring that the roads built by the present administration were not destroyed by their activities.

The cleric, who said that Rivers State needed a healthy environment, pleaded with the residents to avoid littering the environment with plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

He disclosed the need for all to take care of the enivornment, regretted that plastics contribute in drainage blockages, assuring that the ministry of environment will continue to carry out sensitisation on how best to keep the environment safe from the menace of plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

He said the livelihood programmes would also be sustained to ensure those activities contributing to the environmental hazards were curbed, adding that the essence of the exercise was to draw the attention of the world to the menace of plastics on the environment.

Bethel Toby & Abigail Stowe