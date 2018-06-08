Chairmanship Candidate Lists Security, Youth Empowerment As Priorities

Ahead of the June 16th Local Government Elections, in Rivers State, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Khana Local Government Area, Hon Lateh Loolo, has said that security and youth’s empowerment will top his development priorities. Loolo, disclosed this, during a campaign rally at Ward 15, in Khana Local Government, recently.

He said his administration will come out with a development blue print for Khana and work with relevant stakeholders to explore the potentials for economic growth in the area.

Addressing supporters during the rally, the chairmanship candidate, described the youth as critical to the development of any given society, and assured that his administration will embark on youth empowerment programmes to promote peace and sustainable development.

He called on the people of Ward 15 to come out and participate actively in the electoral process, noting that the PDP was the only party that has the interest of Rivers State as paramount.

In his remark, the councillorship candidate of the PDP, in Ward 15, Mr Lekia Court, called on the people of the ward to also support the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, noting that the Rivers State Governor, has justified his election through his numerous developmental projects in various parts of the State. He pledged to give the people of the ward effective representation as a councillor, and called on the youths in the ward to be peace ambassadors.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Khana, Sydney Gbara, commended Governor Wike for numerous projects executed in Khana and described Khana LGA as PDP stronghold.

Taneh Beemene