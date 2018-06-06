We ’ll Groom Young Players To Stardom – Co-ordinator

The Co-ordinator of the ongoing Port Harcourt peace unity tournament tagged, “Governor Wike’s Cup,” Junior Obiune says talents they would discover from the competition will be groomed to become national and international stars.

According to him, one of the major reasons of organising the tournament is to enable them harness talents in Diobu axis in the state, adding that catching them young is their mission.

Obiune said this last Sunday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the St Andrew’s Primary School field, Mile 1 Diobu in Port Harcourt, shortly after the match between Akwaka United and Future Stars which saw Akwaka United beat Future Stars by 1-0.

He further said that they were following the footsteps of the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the area of sports developmental in the state and beyond, saying that the youth will support him, if he has the ambition to comeback in 2019

The co-ordinator explained that another reason why the tournament was being organised was to change the perception of some person who believed that Diobu axis was rough.

“This tournament is organised to harness hidden talents and disprove people who are saying that Diobu axis was rough and other negative things against people living in Diobu”, Obiune said.

He revealed that the chief host of the tournament, and also the Supervisor of sports in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) Oyinemi Endeleg, will present trophies and gifts to the winners best player, best behaved team and best goalkeeper.

Obiune assured that, the second edition would be more exciting, adding that the competition was keeping youths busy, consequently reducing crime rate in the area.