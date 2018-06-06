Two Arrested For Setting Fire On Tyre Dump

The Rivers State Government has confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the fire currently burning at a tyre dumpsite at the Port Harcourt flyover.

The Commissioner for Enviroment, Prof Roseline Konya, who said this while condemning the incident in an interview with newsmen said the government would take drastic measures against those suspected to have set fire on the tyre dump.

In a similar development, Prof Konya has urged companies and investors in the state to queue behind the green economy policy initiatives of the United Nations Environment Programme.

The commissioner who said this in a speech to mark the World Environment Day 2018 also requested the companies to comply with all existing environmental laws of the state.

The commissioner said a conscious effort should be made to shift focus from relying on fossil fuel to renewable energy which is more sustainable.

She said that the theme of this year’s celebration which is “Beat Plastic Pollution’s should be used by the public to ensure disposal of plastic waste, stressing that synthetic plastics are largely non biodegradable as they tend to persist in natural environment.

“In Rivers State, we are aware of the soot challenge and all the corresponding and obvious negative impacts of the activities that generated them. Also the negative effect of oil and chemical spills on the environment of the state is common knowledge”.

Konya said the ministry of environment would continue to crate environmental awareness using the ministry’s and other official outlets so that all stakeholders will know their roles and partner with the ministry to improve environmental practice in the state.